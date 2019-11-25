Here are top sound bars in India from LG, Blaupunkt

tech

Your TV looks great, but doesn’t sound good, then a sound bar is all that you need. Sound bars improve TV audio drastically, thereby offering you an immersive audio experience. With that said, we hereby bring to you a list of top 5 sound bars from LG and Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt SBW-100

Sleek Blaupunkt SBW-100 has a powerful 120W sound bar with wired subwoofer. One of the key features of this sound bar is its four pre-set equaliser mode – sports, movies, news and music. This sound bar has a subwoofer with 6.5-inch driver and two-channel speaker with 2.25-inch drivers. As far as connectivity is concerned, it offers diverse options like USB, optical audio, Bluetooth and auxiliary. It comes with remote control as well, which lets you switch between different modes.

Blaupunkt SBW-02

Incorporating both subwoofer and HDMI ARC, SBW-02 sound bar comes with multiple connectivity options like HDMI ARC, USB, optical, auxiliary and Bluetooth, you can always connect this sound bar to any type of music source. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this product and enhance TV sound to enjoy the pure cinematic experience.

LG SL10YG

Incorporating Meridian’s advanced digital signal processing technology, SL10YG is supports 570W, 5.1.2 ch Dolby Atmos, thus offering a more enjoyable audio experience. LG SL10YG offers different connectivity options like Dual HDMI, Bluetooth and optical. Apart from Dolby Atmos, this product also supports Google Assistant.

LG Sound Bar SL6Y

LG Sound bar SL6Y comes with DTS Virtual:X. It has a subwoofer and three front speakers, thereby offering an absolute immersive experience. It has Hi-res audio sampling rates worth 96kHz and 24bit depth. The SL6Y offers different connectivity options like Bluetooth, due to which you can also stream music directly from your smartphone.

LG Sound Bar SL8Y

Sound bar SL8Y offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, HDMI and optical, SL8Y is 4K-pass through enabled, thus offering you a pure theatre experience. This product also comes with built-in Google Assistant, which helps you control the sound bar through a simple command. It supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

