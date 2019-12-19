e-paper
Home / Tech / Here’s a look at what Samsung’s clamshell folding phone might look like

Here’s a look at what Samsung’s clamshell folding phone might look like

This clamshell design spotted on the leaked images looks similar to what is coming from the newly resurrected Motorola Razr

tech Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
It looks like the phone is opens up to look like a standard bar phone with the volume rocker on the right. There is a punch-hole display for the front camera and no colour display on the outside.. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
It looks like the phone is opens up to look like a standard bar phone with the volume rocker on the right. There is a punch-hole display for the front camera and no colour display on the outside.. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
         

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was fascinating to hold, not to use. Futuristic in its imagined capacities, not much to write home about when it came to reviews. However, despite that one would have to give Samsung credit where it is due – the design. After using the book layout for the Galaxy Fold, it looks like the company is moving towards a different form factor for the next folding smartphone.

One design possibility is the clamshell design that looks very similar to the design language we spotted on the resurrected Moto Razr. Some leaked images also point in the same direction and it looks like this could be the way Samsung is moving towards in a vertically-folding smartphone.

There is no branding on the smartphone so it is possibly a prototype, however, the rounded frame and the shape of the speaker grille speaks the standard Samsung design language. The device spotted in the leaks is also running the One UI in Chinese.

It looks like the phone is opens up to look like a standard bar phone with the volume rocker on the right. There is a punch-hole display for the front camera and no colour display on the outside. There is a tiny monochrome screen at the bottom that shows time, date and battery percentage. There is also a dual camera with a flash on the back.

These photos were shared by a blogger called Wang Benhong on Weibo and Benhong has not shared any details about the camera. A past report stated that the Galaxy Fold 2 might feature the 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor and another module for 5X optical zoom, but we do not know if this is the Galaxy Fold 2 or not.

