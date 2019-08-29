e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Here’s when Android 10 update is coming to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Android 10 is also expected to roll out for Pixel smartphones on September 3. The latest update will also be available on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

tech Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
OnePlus 7 series to get Android 10 update soon
OnePlus 7 series to get Android 10 update soon(Google)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has confirmed that the latest Android 10 would start rolling out for the OnePlus 7 series smartphones from September 3.

According to a leaked screenshot of a conversation between a OnePlus user and a customer support executive, the company aims to release the stable version on the same day as Google, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

During the conversation, the OnePlus team member stated, “We wish to provide an update simultaneously with the Android 10 launch.”

ALSO READ: OnePlus 7 Pro Review

The team member also confirmed the release date for the final version of Android 10. Meanwhile, Android 10 is also expected to release on Pixel smartphones on September 3.

The Android 10 update would not only be available on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones but also on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Breaking the 10-year history of naming Android releases after desserts, Google recently announced it had officially named the next version as just Android 10. 

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:39 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan ChandReliance Jio Fiber
    don't miss