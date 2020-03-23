Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:10 IST

Call of Duty: Warzone has racked up over 30 million players within two weeks of being launched. The stand-alone battle royale has taken the gaming world by storm with Activision tweeting, “Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community.”

Battle Royale, which is already one of the most trending gaming modes for players around the world seems to have become even more popular with Call of Duty: Warzone.

The premise of the game remains the same with players jumping into an area where the safe zone keeps on diminishing until only one team manages to collect weapons, kill enemies and eventually win the game.

However, makers have tweaked the setup in the new version by including a waiting lobby where players can enhance their skills by practicing their aim etc before entering the real game.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .



Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

There is one more design aspect to the game which may have added to a gamer’s delight. Players can now call in a loadout drop. Such drops contain loadouts that the person has selected before the actual game or match begins. What may not be known to the non-gamers is the fact that such loadouts are a massive force for turning the tables during the game. It is the only way to get perks or certain weapons to boost the possibility of a win.

It is certain that the Warzone has a lot to offer to the Battle Royale community, but what also comes as a bonus is that it is absolutely free.

Warzone possibly has one of the largest maps as yet as well. A total of 50 teams can battle it out in a big map comprising of cities and forests. Unlike other games, Warzone has incorporated a poisonous gas that is extremely fast killing and fast-moving. This perhaps is one of the lesser liked aspects to the game for COD fans.

Finally, unlike killstreaks in earlier versions of Call of Duty, where players had to kill and earn points to get rewards, in Warzone, players have to gather money from boxes and contracts to purchase them.