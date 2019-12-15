e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Tech

Here’s how Chennai-born Freshworks democratising Cloud-based software

Founded in October 2010 in Chennai, Freshworks is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India and employs over 2,500 people worldwide.

tech Updated: Dec 15, 2019 18:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Freshworks received series H funding of $150 million in November.
Freshworks received series H funding of $150 million in November.(Freshworks )
         

Not many Indian startups have a global story to tell, but the Cloud-based software company Freshworks with its roots in Chennai has evolved into a business valued at $3.7 billion with 12 global offices and a California-based headquarters in less than a decade.

The company is now eyeing the 51 million-strong small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India to provide innovative customer engagement software to them. According to Tejas Bhandarkar, Head of Product, Freshworks Platform, they started off with a focus on SMBs and startups and have not given up on them.

“The truth is that new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are not democratised yet and people with big resources and large teams of data scientists and engineers benefit the most from Cloud-based solutions.

“As a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendor, it is our job to empower companies of all sizes enjoy the benefits of an agile, scalable and seamless Cloud experience. We are here to democratise disruptive technologies for all, making it easy for teams to acquire, close and keep their customers for life,” Bhandarkar told IANS.

Founded in October 2010 in Chennai, Freshworks is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India and employs over 2,500 people worldwide.

The company’s Cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.

“We have a portfolio of 10 different products and all the infrastructure runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS has been a strong technology partner for us to help us scale our services and build a lot of interesting capabilities and features that are now deployed in data integration,” informed Bhandarkar.

The company -- run by Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham with major technical and sales operations in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- received series H funding of $150 million in November.

The Hyderabad office establishes a major product development centre for Freshworks, which immediately plans to scale operations and hire over a hundred engineers for the 15,000 sq ft office located in the financial district of Nanakramguda.

“The traction to move onto the Cloud is everywhere, not just in India. We are currently present in over 100 countries and are seeing a huge jump in our mid-market business,” said Bhandarkar.

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech