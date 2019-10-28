e-paper
Here’s how hackers are exploiting bug in PHP7 to hijack web servers

With this vulnerability, which has the CVE-ID of 2019-11043, an attacker may drive a distant net server to execute their very own arbitrary code just by accessing a crafted URL.

tech Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Moscow
Hackers using bug in PHP7 to hijack web servers: Report
Hackers using bug in PHP7 to hijack web servers: Report (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Russia-based security researcher Emil ‘Neex Lerner has disclosed a remote-code execution vulnerability in PHP 7 - the newest iteration of the massively widespread net growth language.

PHP is a server side scripting language that is used to develop static websites, dynamic websites or web applications. It forms the basis of popular content management systems like WordPress, Drupal, as well as Facebook (kinda). Due to this, it is a huge deal whenever someone wants to identify a security vulnerability within it.

With this vulnerability, which has the CVE-ID of 2019-11043, an attacker may drive a distant net server to execute their very own arbitrary code just by accessing a crafted URL. The attacker only needs to add “?a=” to the website address, followed by their payload, The Next Web (TNW) reported on Sunday.

As per the report, this attack drastically lowers the barrier to entry for hacking a website which even a non-technical user could abuse.

The vulnerability only impacts servers using the NGINX web server with the PHP-FPM extension and users who are unable to update their PHP install can mitigate the problem by setting a rule within the standard PHP ModSecurity firewall.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 18:59 IST

