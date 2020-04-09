Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost

tech

The new OnePlus 8 series is going to launch on April 14 and just ahead of the official launch, the alleged prices of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have surfaced online. The company is likely to follow the trend of pricing its latest flagship products higher than their predecessors and the reasons for this could be the new features like 5G support and wireless charging the new phones are to come with.

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are going to have the Snapdragon 865 under the hood.

The leaked prices are courtesy European retailer Alsa.sk that briefly listed the OnePlus 8 models on its website. German website WinFuture was able to spot these before they were taken down.

According to these leaked prices, the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to be priced between 919 euros and 929 euros (roughly Rs 76,000-76,900) in Europe for the 8GB/128GB storage configuration. The 12GB/256GB storage model could be priced between 1,009 euros and 1,019 euros (roughly Rs 83,500-84,400).

The OnePlus 8 might be priced between 719 euros and 729 euros (roughly Rs 59,500-60,400) for the 8GB/128GB version in Europe. The top-end 12GB/256GB variant of the OnePlus 8 might be priced between 819 euros and 829 euros (roughly Rs 67,800-68,700).

Ideally these prices could well be off and we’ll have to wait till April 14 to find out more. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a recent media interview that the OnePlus 8 series won’t be priced over $1,000 (roughly Rs 76,400).

You can check out everything we know so far about the new OnePlus 8 series here.