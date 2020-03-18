Here’s how repairs, returns will work for Apple while retail stores remain closed due to COVID-19

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:31 IST

Apple recently announced that all its retail stores outside Greater China will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the company has shared a post explaining how repairs and returns will work while its stores remain closed temporarily.

Apple usually allows customers to return devices within 14 days of purchase. But that may not be possible for a lot of customers owing to the temporary closure of stores. For understanding, a customer’s 14-day window might be ending on March 25. However, they will not be able to return the device as the stores are temporarily closed.

To deal with such situations, the company is allowing customers to return the devices within 14 days after the Apple Stores open in their area.

As far as the repairs are concerned, the company said that customers will be able to collect their devices when the stores reopen. “If your repair is not yet complete, we may need additional time after we reopen. You will be contacted when your device is ready,” the company wrote on its page.