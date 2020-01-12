e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Tech / Here's how to enable dark mode on Android 10, iOS 13

Here’s how to enable dark mode on Android 10, iOS 13

Dark mode not only conserves your phone’s battery life but it also reduces strain to the eyes.

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Both Android 10 and iOS 13 come with dark mode.
Both Android 10 and iOS 13 come with dark mode.(Apple)
         

The year 2019 saw major changes in the mobile operating system ecosystem. Both Google and Apple, which power a vast majority of smartphones around the globe, not only introduced stronger privacy settings in their Android 10 and iOS 13 operating systems respectively, but they also added support for a new dark theme.

This prompted app developers of popular apps such as Instagram, Twitter, Gmail and others to add support for dark theme to their respective apps.

One good question here would be -- why should you enable dark mode on your smartphone? Well, the answer is simple. Dark mode not only conserves your phone’s battery life but it also reduces strain to the eyes.

If you are new to Android 10 and you are not sure as to how you can enable dark theme on your smartphone, just follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone

Step 2: Scroll down to the Display Settings and open it.

Step 3: In the Display settings toggle the Dark Theme option and you are good to go!

However, if you are using an iPhone running on iOS 13, here are the steps that you need to follow to enable dark mode on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Scroll down to Display & Brightness option.

Step 3: Tap on the Dark option and you are good to go!

