Here’s how to make video calls via Instagram Direct

Instagram has introduced video chat on its platform for one-on-one conversations and groups. Instagram’s video chat is available in the ‘Direct’ section of the app. This feature has been rolled out for all Android and iOS users.

If you haven’t received video chat on Instagram, you can update the app on Play Store or App Store. Getting on with video chat on Instagram is pretty easy and you can do so by following these steps.

How to video chat on Instagram

First tap on ‘Direct’ which is the paper airplane icon located on the top right corner of the app.

Open any single or group chat and tap on the video camera icon on the top right corner.

As you’re video chatting on Instagram you can minimise the screen by clicking on the icon available on the top

left corner.

You can continue to use Instagram normally while video chatting at the same.

Instagram currently allows four members in a group video chat.

Instagram’s video chat comes soon after WhatsApp also introduced the same feature on its platform. WhatsApp recently rolled out audio and video calls for groups on the messaging app. Like Instagram, WhatsApp also limits the number of members in a group audio or video call to four.

Instagram has also introduced topic channels on the ‘Explore’ section. You will now see topics like topic channels like art, travel, music, and animals. There’s also a ‘For You’ channel which is where you’ll see posts curated based on your interest. For each topic channel there will be related hashtags available below. You can also mute any channel you want with a press and hold.

Instagram has also tied up with brands and influencers like Buzzfeed, NBA, Baby Ariel, Liza Koshy and Ariana Grande for customised face filters. If you follow any of these accounts on Instagram you will see the face filters that can be accessed from the app’s camera. The company plans to bring more partnered face filters soon.