Here’s how to mirror your phone screen to your TV

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:18 IST

From messages, calls, to being connected to social media, clicking pictures or browsing and streaming video, our reliability on smartphones has increased manifold over the past few years. However, there are times one might want to have the ‘smartphone experience’ on a big screen.

It is now possible to mirror one’s smartphone onto the screen on regular and smart televisions.

What is screen mirroring?

Screen mirroring is a way by which you can broadcast your phone screen content onto your TV screen.

Yes, now you can watch your favourite video, pictures in your smartphone on a big screen.

With a number of people voluntarily taking work from home or being directed to do so by the organisations they work for to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, one can watch their favourite movie or online content by browsing the same on the smartphone and screen mirroring it onto the television set.

ALSO READ: 5 Amazon Fire TV Sticks alternatives you can buy right now

Ways to screen mirror phone to TV

Screen mirror your phone to your television set is quite simple and easy to do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Plug in the wireless display adapter into the HDMI port of your television set and into a power source

Step 2: Change the input source on your television

Step 3: Go to the Settings of your smartphone

Step 4: Under the Display menu, enable or turn on-screen mirroring

Step 5: Choose the adapter from the device displayed in the list

Step 6: Follow the instructions that are being displayed on the screen to complete the set-up.

Wireless display adapter is a small device that you can plug into your TV’s HDMI input. It works as a receiver that connects your phone to your television set.

ALSO READ: Top 5 apps that you can use to work from home during coronavirus outbreak

Benefits of Wireless Screen Mirroring

You can watch and pause the video as per your convenience. Hence, you won’t miss out on any scene of your favourite movie.

You can watch endless videos, play games and browse through pictures.

Also, there is no worry about cables cluttering your space.

So, do not crib about staying at home. Instead, catch up with all the series and movies that you have adding up to your much-watch list.