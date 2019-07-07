Today in New Delhi, India
Here’s how to schedule an email in Gmail

Now, you don’t need to rely on third-party apps to schedule an email in Gmail. Here’s how it works.

tech Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
How to use Gmail’s schedule email feature(Google)

Google’s Gmail finally allows users to schedule an email. Announced in April earlier this year following Inbox by Gmail shutdown, Gmail users can now pick a timeslot to schedule their emails. The feature is available both on mobile and desktop version of Gmail.

If you’re using a desktop version of Gmail, here’s how you can schedule an email.

Step 1: Click on the “Compose” button. Draft your email.

Step 2: Click on the drop down button next to the “Send” button at the bottom.

Step 3: Choose between default options that appear in the pop-up box.

Step 4: You can also pick date and precise time from the pop-up box.

If you want to schedule an email on Gmail’s mobile app, here’s how you can do so.

Step 1: Tap on the plus icon to compose an email.

Step 2: Draft your email.

Step 3: Click on the three dots menu appearing on the top right corner.

Step 4: Choose between the default options or pick date and time for more precise scheduling.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 17:32 IST

