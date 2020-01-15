Here’s how to stop third-party apps from accessing your Facebook data

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:45 IST

Facebook recently started alerting users with a notification whenever users interact with third-party apps and use Facebook credentials to log in or make an account. The aim here is to give users more transparency on what third-party apps are using your Facebook login details to operate. But it often happens that we log in to a website or create an account and simply forget about it for the rest of the year or until when we come across an article like this. If you are still concerned about your privacy, which has become a huge deal with Facebook in the past couple of years, then revoking access to your Facebook information by third-party apps should be on top of your priority list.

So, how do you remove third-party app access to Facebook? You just need to follow these steps:

On the web

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account.

Step 2: Open the Settings page from the drop-down menu on the top right corner.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apps and websites’ section on the left side.

Step 4: In the Active section, click on ‘View and edit’ option besides the app to edit the app’s access to your Facebook information.

Step 5: If you want to delete the app completely from Facebook, scroll to the end and click on ‘Remove’.

Step 6: Click on ‘Remove’ once again in the confirmation box.

On iPhone

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account from the app.

Step 2: Tap on the three-line Menu tab at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap on ‘Settings & Privacy’.

Step 4: In the small drop-down menu, tap on ‘Settings’.

Step 5: Under ‘Security’ tap on ‘Apps and websites’ section.

Step 6: Tap on ‘Logged in with Facebook’

Step 7: In the Active section, tap on ‘Edit’ option besides the app to edit the app’s access to your Facebook information.

Step 8: If you want to delete the app completely from Facebook, scroll to the end and tap on ‘Remove’.

Step 9: Tap on ‘Remove’ once again in the confirmation window.

On Android

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account.

Step 2: Tap on the three-line Menu tab at the top right corner.

Rest of the steps stay the same as the ones in an iPhone.