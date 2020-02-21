Here’s how to use Twitter’s continue thread feature

tech

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:51 IST

When it was launched in 2006, Twitter came with a character limit of 140 which was later increased to 280. But often people want to write more and the Continue Thread now offers a way out.

The feature enables you to provide additional context, an update, or an extended point by connecting or linking multiple tweets. If you have not tried the feature yet, start now.

Create Tweet thread

· Draft a new tweet by clicking on the tweet button

· To add another tweet/tweets, click the highlighted plus icon, right next to the tweet button which you have to press to publish. The plus icon will highlight once you have entered in text (If you exceed the character limit, the extra text will be highlighted, allowing you to easily edit your post)

· Publish the entire thread at the same time by clicking on tweet all button

If you want to add more information to your tweet thread from the thread detail page, all you need to do is to click on add another tweet.

Add Tweet thread

· Click on the compose icon

· Pull down from the compose window and press Continue Thread to add to your last tweet

· Add content, and tap Tweet to add to thread

· To add a thread to an earlier tweet, click on three horizontal dots to select another tweet

View Tweet threads through Home, Profile timelines

If anyone you are following is posting a tweet thread, it will appear on your timeline connected by a line to distinguish them as a bundle.

In case there are more than three tweets in a thread, they will be truncated and you will get see an option to Show this thread. Tap on the message to expand the full thread.

The tweet thread will appear on your profile in reverse chronological order. All tweets which are a part of your thread will have a “Show” option to enable viewing of the entire thread.