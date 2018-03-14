Here’s how Xiaomi Redmi 5 fares against the competition

Xiaomi on Wednesday introduced a new smartphone under its budget Redmi-series. The new Redmi 5, which launched in China last year, was one of select handsets from Xiaomi to come with edge-to-edge display. Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro in India with bezel-less display.

Redmi 5 will complement Xiaomi’s existing line-up of budget smartphones, which includes Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 and newer Redmi Note 5. Available at a starting price of Rs 7,999, Redmi 5 joins a highly crowded budget smartphone market. While Xiaomi dominates the under Rs 8,000 segment, there are some good alternatives as well.

Let’s compare the Redmi 5 with the top Android smartphones available in the market under Rs 8,000. Note that we are comparing the base variant of Redmi 5 for the comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 720p resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM (for the base model). The smartphone is available in two storage variants, 16GB and 32GB. Both variants support expandable storage via a microSD card.

For photography, Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android-based MIUI.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A, another value-for-money smartphone from Xiaomi, is available in India at a starting price of Rs 5,999. The smartphone is available in two variants – 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage and 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage with the top-end model priced at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display. Running on Android-based MIUI 9, it is powered by Qualcomm’s 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. In the camera department, it has a 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and 5-element lens. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera with the company’s improved beautification filter.

Other key features of the smartphone include expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 2

Nokia 2 is available online for Rs 6,999. The smartphone doesn’t go big on top-of-the-line specifications, but comes with unique design and stock Android operating system. It sports a 5-inch HD display. It runs on Qualcomm’s quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. Other important features of the smartphone include an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Amazon’s 10.or D

Backed by Amazon, 10.Or D is aimed at users who are looking for a balance of top-end specifications and smart features, especially battery life and durability. Available at a starting price of Rs 4,999, Amazon 10.or D comes with a 5-inch HD display. It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

The smartphone is available in 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB storage variants. Both the variants support expandable storage via a microSD card. For photography, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

10.Or D is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner on the back. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (nano+nano), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Wi-Fi.

Smartron t.phone P

Priced at Rs 7,999, Smartron t.phone P sports a big 5,000mAh battery. It comes with the tronX programme which gives users access to Smartron’s tcloud, tcare and tstore services and tronX’s AI capabilities.

Smartron t.phone P has a 5.2-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 SoC, the t.phone P has 3GB of RAM and comes with 32GB of internal storage. t.phone P sports a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Other features of the smartphone include 5,000mAh battery, dual-SIM support (hybrid SIM slot), 4G VoLTE support, and a rear fingerprint sensor.