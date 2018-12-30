Gmail comes with different tabs for emails. The application has separate tabs for promotional emails and social notifications. These categories and tabs allow you to keep the Gmail inbox clutter-free and spot the important emails.

Gmail allows you to personalise these tabs based on your preferences. Here’s how you can add or remove inbox categories and tabs in Gmail.

PC users

Sign in your Gmail account on your desktop.

Click on Settings icon on the top right corner and then select Settings.

Go to Inbox tab. Here select the Inbox type you want to see first from a drop down menu.

In the “Inbox type” section, select Default. Note: To hide all tabs, select another inbox type.

Uncheck the categories that you don’t want to see on the home screen.

Click on Save Changes button at the bottom and exit the Settings.

Android users

Process for personalising these categories on your phone is fairly similar. Open the Gmail app on your Android smartphone.

Tap on the Menu button appearing on the left top corner.

Scroll down and tap on Settings > your account.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 17:14 IST