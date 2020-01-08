Here’s how you can create and send Apple Memojis on WhatsApp

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:13 IST

Apple has a very cool feature to offer that Android smartphones (except Xiaomi ones) don’t have. The Memoji. You can customise your Memoji to look like you if you want and get it to copy your facial expressions. The closest you can get to something like this on Android is the Bitmoji but, well, it’s not half as cool.

Now, you can easily send Memojis over the iMessage, but you can also send them on WhatsApp. In case you haven’t hacked it yet, this is how you do it:

Before you start, make sure your iPhone is updated with iOS 13. Now, follow the steps mentioned below:

-- Open WhatsApp on your iPhone

-- Open a chat window or tap on create new message option on the top right corner of the app

-- Tap Emoji icon on your WhatsApp keyboard to open Apple Emoji keyboard

-- Swipe left to check the Animojis and Memojis available on your iPhone WhatsApp

-- You may also tap on three dots on the top left corner to check the latest Animoji or Memoji

-- Choose any of skin tone, Animoji face and scroll down to select your freckles

-- One can scroll further to select cheeks and beauty spots

-- Users can also select the kind of hairstyle they want for the avatar that they have selected

-- You can even go to brows tab and select the trendy colour as well as type for eye brows

-- Users can then tap on the Eyes tab and select the colour and shape of eyes. They can further scroll to choose the kind of eyelashes and eyeliner they want to go with their Animoji or Memoji

-- To select the age and shape of head, users can go to Head tab and choose the one they want

-- To select the shape of nose and choose colour, type by clicking on Nose tab. Users can also select nose piercing if they want

-- Then comes the Mouth tab where users can select the colour, shape of lips. One can also pick the kind of teeth settings, mouth piercing as well as tongue piercing in Mouth tab

-- To modify ears of your Animoji or Memoji by going to Ears tab. Select size of ears, colour, piercing. Add audio device like hearing aids or AirPods from this menu

-- To add moustache and sideburns can go to the Facial Hair tab

-- Users can go to Eyewear tab and select colour and type of glasses to add an eye gear

-- To select the colour and type of headwear, users can click on Headwear tab

-- Once you are satisfied with the changes, click on done

-- After it is done, the avatar created by you will appear in Messages

-- Click on the typing space and tap on the smiley or emoji option. The Memoji sticker created by you will appear towards the left of emojis

-- Click on three dots to select a Memoji from the avatar that has been created by you

-- Select the one you want to share and press the send button for it to let deliver to your contact

-- Close Messages window and open a chat box on your WhatsApp.

Now, you can get about to creating your own Memoji and start sharing it with your contacts on WhatsApp.