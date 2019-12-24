e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Tech / Here’s how you can enable the Speedometer on Google Maps

Here’s how you can enable the Speedometer on Google Maps

Google Maps recently got a new feature using which users can see the speed at which they are driving a vehicle.

tech Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels using Google Maps in New York. Days after an Associated Press investigation revealed that Google is storing the locations of users even if they turn a privacy setting called “Location History” off, the company has changed a help page that erroneously described how the setting works. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels using Google Maps in New York. Days after an Associated Press investigation revealed that Google is storing the locations of users even if they turn a privacy setting called “Location History” off, the company has changed a help page that erroneously described how the setting works. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
         

Google Maps is probably one of the most useful apps and the search giant regularly adds new features to it in order to improve user experience. Google Maps recently got a new feature using which users can see the speed at which they are driving.

In order to enable speedometer on Google Maps, users have to follow these steps:

• Open Google Maps

• Tap on the three-line button on top left corner

• Choose setting from the menu

• In the Settings page, tap on Navigation settings

• Go to driving options section

• Enable the Speedometer

If you are not able to see this feature on your device, you should ensure that you are using the latest version of the Google Maps app. This was rolled out in June this year and is now available for all users pan India.

Apart from adding the speedometer, Google has also introduced a feature on Maps through which the user can check the local speed limit. This feature can be turned on and off from Navigation Settings in the menu.

Google Maps already has a feature through which users are informed about the spots where the speed cameras are installed. The search giant’s offering also notifies its users if an accident that has taken place on their route.

Some users had complained about the inaccuracy of the information to which Google rolled out a feature called “add a report”. With this feature users can individually add an accident that they see on the road or spot a speed camera that is not marked on the maps.

Apart from these, Google has also launched an India exclusive feature “stay safer”. This feature is particularly beneficial for those commuting by taxi or auto.

Through “stay safer” a user will be notified through a buzz on the phone, in case the driver diverts for more than half a kilometer from the route shown by Google Maps. This feature can be turned on by selecting “stay safer” and “get off-route alerts”. One can also share live trip status directly from the app.

tags
top news
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Defusing Indo-Pak tensions highlight of China’s diplomacy: Wang Yi
Defusing Indo-Pak tensions highlight of China’s diplomacy: Wang Yi
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech