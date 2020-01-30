Here’s how you can find out when your iPhone battery needs to be replaced

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:37 IST

Sometimes even after a full charge, the batteries of an iPhone drain out quickly. This might be an indication that the battery needs to be replaced.

The battery of any smartphone tends to get weak or needs more charge after the Lithium ion inside gets older.

According to Apple blog post, a battery of iPhone can retain up to 80 per cent of its original capacity at “500 complete charge cycles”.

Back in 2018, Apple updated its iOS software with features to help know about the phone’s battery health.

Today, we are going to discuss how to find out if the battery of the iPhone is draining too fast and needs to be replaced.

When to replace your iPhone battery

· If you see the iPhone battery discharging quickly, go to the ‘settings’ of your device

· Click on the ‘battery’ option

· If the battery has degraded, it means you have to get it replaced at the earliest. In the battery option, you would see the message stating “Your battery’s health is significantly degraded…”

Users may continue using the same battery but it may affect the performance of your device.

If you see a message “Your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance,” it means the battery is okay and you can use your device without any hassle.

If your iPhone shuts down because of many power consuming apps, you would see a message that your device has unexpectedly shutdown as the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power.

There can be instances when iOS fails to recognize the health of your battery. “This iPhone is unable to determine battery health” is the message in such cases. It often happens when the battery is not properly put.

Users can also check the ‘maximum capacity’ of their iPhone battery by following the same step. Go to the ‘settings’ option and click on ‘Battery’. It will show the ‘maximum capacity’ in percentage.

How to enhance battery life on iPhone

To ensure that the battery of your iPhone does not drain out easily you may follow these steps:

· Turn off Location Services of your iPhone

· Disable Background App Refresh

· Disable Auto-Brightness.

If your iPhone is under warranty, you may not have to shell out more on getting the battery replaced. If not, you may have to buy a new battery at the original price.