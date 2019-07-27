Here’s how you can get the old Twitter desktop design

tech

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:25 IST

A Twitter user and software developer, Zusor, has shared a useful ‘do-it-yourself’ guide to bring back the old Twitter interface with just a few clicks, and has named it ‘GoodTwitter’.

To get the old interface, just open Twitter and follow these sequence of commands: Click on “(...) More” in the left-hand menu. Go to “Settings and privacy” & “About Twitter” > “Directory”. A new Twitter tab will open, click on “Home” and you will find the old user interface, The Next Web has reported.

So far, GoodTwitter has been downloaded by nearly 35,000 Chrome and Firefox users, attracting rave reviews on Reddit.

How to get rid of redesign: Install this addon i made https://t.co/G429UeSTMi then ctrl+r — Zusor (@ZusorOW) July 22, 2019

Twitter recently redesigned the interface for its website version, saying the new look is faster and easier to navigate, but a lot of people are not liking it.

The new version comes with an expanded Direct Messages section and the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes - Dim and Lights Out.

As part of the redesign, while the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop, the trending section has been moved to the right of the screen.

