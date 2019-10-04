Here’s how you can get Xiaomi’s Redmi phone for just Rs 99 on Paytm Mall

tech

Paytm Mall is also hosting its own festive sale where it has discounts and huge cashback offers on products across categories. Paytm’s ‘Maha Cashback Carnival’ is currently live and will continue till October 6. Here, consumers can get Xiaomi’s Redmi phones for just Rs 99 and budget phones for Re 1.

This offer will be available under ‘Cracker Deals’ which take place every day between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Users will be able to purchase Redmi phones for Rs 99 but the remaining amount from its original price will be available as cashback. This means that while purchasing the phone the full amount will have to be paid. The remaining balance will be then available as cashback in the user’s Paytm account.

Once the Cracker Deals go live on Paytm Mall, consumers will get to see which Redmi phones are up for sale. Other than this, Paytm Mall also has other smartphones available with discount and cashback. iPhone 7 (32GB) will be effectively available for Rs 24,812 and iPhone XR at Rs 42,449 after the discount and cashback.

Vivo V15 (6GB/64GB) which retails for Rs 26,990 can be bought at Rs 15,990 on Paytm Mall. Samsung Galaxy A50s (4GB/128GB) has been reduced to Rs. 20,999 on Paytm Mall. Consumers can also get the Nokia 7.1 (4GB/64GB) at an effective price of Rs. 12,999 after cashbacks.

Paytm Mall also has some other offers going on like ‘Golden Hours’ where there will be price drops on phones from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. It also runs flash sale from 8:00 pm till midnight.

