Home / Tech / Here’s how you can stop Amazon from storing and listening to your Alexa voice recordings

Here’s how you can stop Amazon from storing and listening to your Alexa voice recordings

Alexa's voice recording is often triggered without the user actually activating it. What happens in a situation like that is the smart speaker records voice clips unbeknownst to the people around it.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alexa’s voice recording is often triggered without the user actually activating it. What happens in a situation like that is the smart speaker records voice clips unbeknownst to the people around it.
Alexa’s voice recording is often triggered without the user actually activating it. What happens in a situation like that is the smart speaker records voice clips unbeknownst to the people around it. (AP)
         

Amazon’s Alexa has become very popular since its launch in November 2014. However, security has remained one of the major concerns for the virtual assistant. In April last year, a Bloomberg report revealed that a number of Amazon employees are listening to what Alexa users say when they talk to their devices. Sources revealed that these voice recordings from the Alexa devices was being used and heard for R&D purposes.

According to the report, Amazon has a global team that records words being spoken after the wake word is detected on Alexa and feeds them back into the software to help improve the device’s grasp of human speech. The company had, however, clarified to CNN, that it takes customer security and privacy seriously and thus notes a small number of interactions from random customers.

Alexa’s voice recording is often triggered without the user actually activating it. What happens in a situation like that is the smart speaker records voice clips unbeknownst to the people around it. Thus, there are people, who do not want Alexa to listen to and record their voices. While you cannot stop the smart speaker from listening to you and recording you to function, you can prevent Amazon from reviewing your recording. Here’s what you can do:

• Open Alexa app on your device

• Click on three horizontal lines on the top left of the screen

• Go to Setting option

• Tap in Alexa account

• Go to Alexa Privacy

• Select - Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa

• Click on the switch button to turn off position next to ‘Help Develop New Features’

• Turn off the button to turn off position next to your name under - Use Messages To Improve Transcriptions.

Turning the button off will prevent Alexa from recording and sending audios of the users to Amazon to analyze.

Alexa Privacy menu enables users to tell Amazon that they no longer want their voice to be recorded for research and development purposes.

There is a possibility that Alexa may capture something when the device is on, even when you are not speaking to it. By turning it off, users can be safe and there won’t be any fear of information reaching out to Amazon.

