Here’s how you can transfer data from iPhone to Android phone

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:15 IST

Switching from one phone to another is most certainly one of the most tedious tasks and moving to a new operating system adds to the troubles. But there is a way in which iPhone users can switch to, and sync data with, a Google or Samsung phones easily.

The Samsung and Google phone boxes contain a plastic doohickey, which is actually an adapter and has a USB-A connector on one end and a USB-C connector on the other. This lets the user connect an iPhone to the Google or Samsung phone.

With this gadget, the user can transfer photos, videos, files, music, wallpaper and also automatically download Android versions of iOS apps on the new Android device. Furthermore, Apple’s iMessage cannot be transferred but the message history and threads can be transferred to the new phone.

Switch from an iPhone to Google phone

If one is switching from an Apple phone to Google then they firstly have to turn off iMessage across all Apple devices that use the same Apple ID. This can be done by following these steps

• Go to Settings

• Messages

• Toggle off iMessage.

If the Google phone has a SIM card, firstly install it and turn the phone on and tap start button. After this, connect the new phone to a Wi-Fi network and then select ‘Copy your data’ option. Now, connect the lighting power cable to the iPhone and plug the other end to the Quick Switch Adapter. After connecting the two plugs, the other end of Quick Switch Adapter is to be connected to the Pixel phone.

After the Quick Switch Adapter is connected to both the devices, a prompt on iPhone to ‘trust’ will appear, which the user will have to okay. While on the Pixel phone, the user needs to sign in to Google account and choose what needs to be copied like photos, music, messages, among others. After choosing what needs to be copied tap the ‘copy’ option. Copying of data takes time, depending upon the size of material. Once the copying is complete, the data of the iPhone can be accessed from the Pixel phone.

Switch from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy phone

If the user is switching from an Apple phone to Samsung Galaxy phone then they will have to turn off iMessage across all Apple devices that use the same Apple ID. This can be done by following these steps

• Go to Settings

• Messages

• Toggle off iMessage

To begin transferring, open the Smart Switch app on your Samsung phone. Once the app is opened, the user will be prompted to send or receive data. In this case, the user has to choose ‘receive’, after choosing the receive option, there will be two options to transfer, which include, cable or Wi-Fi.

If the user choose to transfer data through cable, then both the phones need to be connected with the adapter. After connecting a prompt to ‘trust’ will pop up on iPhone, while on the Samsung phone a message will pop up that says ‘connecting to your iPhone’.

If the iPhone uses encryption for backup, then one will be prompted to enter their Apple ID password. After this Samsung phone will scan the iPhone for data, then the user can choose the data that needs to be transferred. Once, the data that needs to be transferred is chosen, one has to tap the transfer arrow.

On tapping transfer, the data will start getting transferred. The same procedure needs to be followed for Wi-Fi transfer, without connecting the two devices.