Here’s how you can tweet from your phone without internet

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:27 IST

There is a way using which Twitter users can stay connected even without an active Internet connection. The trick to post a tweet without an internet connection lies in sending the tweet using an SMS.

To post a tweet via SMS all you need to do is send a message to Twitter, on your country’s short code, containing your Tweet. The short code for India is 9248948837. This feature can also be used when there is poor connection or your mobile data is not functioning properly.

In order to use this feature, you need to follow these steps:

• Ensure that your phone is linked to your Twitter account.

• Locate your country’s Twitter short code.

• Send a text message containing your tweet to your country’s short code.

Once you send the message, your Tweet will automatically be posted on your timeline.

Apart from Twitter, people have also started using offline instant messaging applications like Bridgefy and FireChat to stay connected during an Internet shutdown.

Bridgefy

Bridgefy can be downloaded on both, Android and iOS-powered smartphones, via the Google Play Store and the Apple App store. This application works in three modes:

• Person-to-person mode: In this mode, Bluetooth connectivity allows the users to send one-to-one texts within the range of 330 feet (100 metres).

• Mesh mode: In this mode, a user can connect with another user, who is more than 330 feet away, by connecting through another user in the middle.

• Broadcast mode: In this mode, users can send texts to any user using the Bridgefy app.

FireChat

FireChat, which is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, is a peer-to-

peer messaging application that works without internet access or cellular data to send

messages and images. It uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in smartphones to allow

users to send text messages to each other. The basic mode covers a distance of up to 200 feet.

Signal Offline

Signal Offline is another application that can be used to stay connected without an Internet connection. Signal Offline allows users to communicate without Internet connectivity in a range of up to 100 meters. It uses Wi-Fi Direct to allow users to share text messages. This app supports images, audio and video messages.