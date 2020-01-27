Here’s how you can use the new audio sharing feature on iOS 13

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:25 IST

iOS 13 is full of interesting features. But one of the coolest features in Apple’s mobile OS is its audio sharing feature. This feature allows an iPhone or an iPad user to share audio or music that they are listening to with other users without sharing their audio device.

Audio sharing feature is supported by all wireless headphones or earbuds that are powered by the H1 or W1 processor.

There is more than one way of using this feature, depending on the device you are using. It also depends on the audio device that the other person, the one with whom the user wants to share the audio.

A person who shares the audio has control of the audio’s volume on the other person’s device as well.

The user can basically adjust the volume of all the audio devices that are connected with his/her smartphone. The volume can be adjusted by either the physical volume keys or by the volume controller present on the control panel.

One can know the number of devices he or she is connected to by long pressing the volume controller. A small icon will appear on top of the control panel with which the user can independently adjust the volume of each audio device.

The airpods and headphones that support the feature are:

· AirPods Pro

· AirPods (1st and 2nd generation)

· Powerbeats Pro

· Beats Studio 3 Wireless

· Beats X

· Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless

· Beats Solo 3 Wireless

Here is one interesting thing you need to know before using this feature: Not all devices that have iOS 13 support the Audio Sharing feature. Only a select number of iPhones, iPods and iPads support it. The feature can be used if you have any of the following devices:

. iPhone 8 series

. iPhone X series

. iPhone 11 series

. 2nd generation or newer 12.9-inch iPad Pro models

. 11-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro

. iPad Air (3rd generation)

. iPad Mini (5th generation )

. iPad (5th generation or newer version)

. iPod touch (7th generation or newer )