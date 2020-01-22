e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tech / Here’s the complete list of Huawei smartphones that are getting EMUI 10 update

Here’s the complete list of Huawei smartphones that are getting EMUI 10 update

Huawei has revealed the complete list of smartphones that will be receiving its EMUI 10 software update. Is your smartphone in the list?

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
(New) Huawei P30 Pro
(New) Huawei P30 Pro(Huawei)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has revealed the full list of devices that are available on the global market that are eligible for the refreshed user interface based on Android 10.

The release itinerary shows that the Mate 20 and P30 flagship lineup will start receiving the OTA update, with more devices to follow in later months, news portal GizmoChina reported on Tuesday.

Also read: Huawei P40 Pro could come with Sony custom 52-megapixel sensor

Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X, nova 5T, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 X 5G, P30 Lite, nova 4e, P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 Lite, P Smart 2019 (sold in Japan as Huawei nova lite 3), P Smart+ 2019 P Smart Pro, P Smart Z and nova 4 are all receiving the update.

EMUI 10 will bring a new interface, redesigned apps, and system-wide Dark Mode. It also improves smoothness and performance on existing devices.

The system settings are better organised in this new version and the OS is designed to offer a better experience as it allows the smartphone to cast its screen directly on to the Windows 10 device.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech