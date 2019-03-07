Here’s what Indians are listening to on Spotify

Spotify is off to a good start in India. In less than a week of its launch, Spotify India garnered 1 million unique users. Globally, Spotify has 96 million paid subscribers and 207 million monthly active users.

Spotify has now shared stats on what its Indian users listened to during the first week of its launch. The top 10 songs played on Spotify include the newly released ‘Sucker’ by Jonas Brothers, ‘I can’t get enough’ by benny blanco, and ‘7 rings’ by Ariana Grande who also became the second top artist among sea of Indian singers. K-Pop boy group BTS also made it to the top ten artists on Spotify.

Spotify is known for its better playlists and song recommendations. The streaming service also introduced curated playlists for Indian listeners like Indiestan, Punjabi101, Bollywood Butter, Sound of Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. In the rankings, ‘today’s top hits’ emerged as the most streamed playlist. Local playlists like ‘Bollywood Romance’ and ‘Bollywood Butter’ took the 4th and 5th positions.

According to Spotify, a lot of Indian listeners are interested in pop and desi pop genres. There’s desi hip hop too, thanks to Gully Boy, and more genres like desi, filmi and Indian pop. You can check out complete lists of top music on Spotify here.

Spotify launched in India last Tuesday with a free version and subscription plans. Spotify says it offers over 40 million songs and 3 billion songs on the platform.

Spotify also introduced some India-exclusive features like unlimited songs on demand. Spotify’s free version has limited options like only 6 skips per day. The streaming service also has top-up plans starting at Rs 13 per day. These top-up plans can be paid using credit/debit card, Paytm and UPI.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:28 IST