e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Here’s what Qualcomm CEO said about relationship with Apple

Here’s what Qualcomm CEO said about relationship with Apple

The two companies ultimately decided to settle out of court which ended up with the two companies signing a six-year license agreement and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 12:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
The Qualcomm CEO also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business in China.
The Qualcomm CEO also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business in China.(REUTERS)
         

It has been almost a year since Qualcomm and Apple decided to end their legal tussle and drop all litigation against each other. Now, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopg in an interview has shared details about the kind of relationship his company shares with Apple.

Mollenkopg in an interview with Bloomberg (via 9To5 Google) said that the company’s relationship with the iPhone maker has improved since the legal battle. “The discussion is really about products and how do we launch products as fast as possible. It’s much more natural,” he said in the interview.

To give you some idea about their legal battle, Qualcomm and Apple locked horns over a series of issues ranging from monopolistic business practices, double-dipping, patent royalties and price gouging. The two companies ultimately decided to settle out of court which ended up with the two companies signing a six-year license agreement and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

Apart from Apple, the Qualcomm CEO also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business in China. “In the first quarter, we saw a pretty substantial drop in the China market. In the month of February, it really dropped pretty significantly. But what was surprising, it actually rebounded pretty quickly as well,” he added.

top news
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech