Here’s what Qualcomm CEO said about relationship with Apple

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:09 IST

It has been almost a year since Qualcomm and Apple decided to end their legal tussle and drop all litigation against each other. Now, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopg in an interview has shared details about the kind of relationship his company shares with Apple.

Mollenkopg in an interview with Bloomberg (via 9To5 Google) said that the company’s relationship with the iPhone maker has improved since the legal battle. “The discussion is really about products and how do we launch products as fast as possible. It’s much more natural,” he said in the interview.

To give you some idea about their legal battle, Qualcomm and Apple locked horns over a series of issues ranging from monopolistic business practices, double-dipping, patent royalties and price gouging. The two companies ultimately decided to settle out of court which ended up with the two companies signing a six-year license agreement and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

Apart from Apple, the Qualcomm CEO also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business in China. “In the first quarter, we saw a pretty substantial drop in the China market. In the month of February, it really dropped pretty significantly. But what was surprising, it actually rebounded pretty quickly as well,” he added.