e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Here’s what Spotify users have been listening to during this lockdown

Here’s what Spotify users have been listening to during this lockdown

Spotify has seen an increase in interest for news podcasts, while users are preferring more chill songs over upbeat ones. Here’s everything else Spotify users have been up to this month.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:30 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Spotify has seen an increas
Spotify has seen an increas(Pixabay)
         

Spotify has shared how the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has changed listening habits and trends globally. Spotify highlights an increased interest in news podcasts, and danceable songs have taken a break and been replaced by more “chill” tracks. Spotify’s latest trends have been taken from the period between March 19 and March 25.

Speaking of tracks, one song that has seen over a 135% spike in streams is The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”. This song is resonant with how social distancing has become the utmost important thing to do right now other than washing hands during this pandemic.

Another interesting trend is the increase in streams for songs sung by residents in Italy and Spain to thank healthcare professionals. The two most popular songs include “Abbracciame” which has seen a streaming spike by 820% on March 13, followed by “Azzuro” that increased by 715% on March 14.

Coming to podcasts, Spotify users are tuning in to news podcasts which is understandable considering the ongoing pandemic. Podcasts like CNN’s Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction and BBC’s Coronavirus Global Update are one of the most listened to on Spotify. There’s also a Covid-19 hub where podcasts from these news publications are available for users.

Other than news, podcasts on health, fitness and lifestyle have also seen an increase in demand. Spotify has also witnessed users searching for podcasts with the keywords cooking or recipe. Another feature that’s gained traction is collaborative playlists. Spotify also says that more users are sharing what they’re listening to on Spotify.

Among artists, James Blake, Indigo Girls, Ben Gibbard, Code Orange have seen a spike in streaming. Spotify notes that the increase in streams are coming from live virtual concerts that these artists have been conducting online. Spotify last week said it is working on a feature which will allow artists to raise funds directly from the platform. It also the Covid-19 music relief project to raise funds for musicians during this pandemic.

top news
Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears
Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Big-4 firms defer promotions, bonuses and salaries amid Covid-19 crisis
Big-4 firms defer promotions, bonuses and salaries amid Covid-19 crisis
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech