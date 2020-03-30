Here’s what Spotify users have been listening to during this lockdown

tech

Spotify has shared how the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has changed listening habits and trends globally. Spotify highlights an increased interest in news podcasts, and danceable songs have taken a break and been replaced by more “chill” tracks. Spotify’s latest trends have been taken from the period between March 19 and March 25.

Speaking of tracks, one song that has seen over a 135% spike in streams is The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”. This song is resonant with how social distancing has become the utmost important thing to do right now other than washing hands during this pandemic.

Another interesting trend is the increase in streams for songs sung by residents in Italy and Spain to thank healthcare professionals. The two most popular songs include “Abbracciame” which has seen a streaming spike by 820% on March 13, followed by “Azzuro” that increased by 715% on March 14.

Coming to podcasts, Spotify users are tuning in to news podcasts which is understandable considering the ongoing pandemic. Podcasts like CNN’s Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction and BBC’s Coronavirus Global Update are one of the most listened to on Spotify. There’s also a Covid-19 hub where podcasts from these news publications are available for users.

Other than news, podcasts on health, fitness and lifestyle have also seen an increase in demand. Spotify has also witnessed users searching for podcasts with the keywords cooking or recipe. Another feature that’s gained traction is collaborative playlists. Spotify also says that more users are sharing what they’re listening to on Spotify.

Among artists, James Blake, Indigo Girls, Ben Gibbard, Code Orange have seen a spike in streaming. Spotify notes that the increase in streams are coming from live virtual concerts that these artists have been conducting online. Spotify last week said it is working on a feature which will allow artists to raise funds directly from the platform. It also the Covid-19 music relief project to raise funds for musicians during this pandemic.