Here’s when Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi K20 series in China. Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, the new series competes with OnePlus’ OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones. Xiaomi had already confirmed the phones will come to India as well. Now, company VP Manu Kumar Jain has revealed Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will launch in India within 6 weeks.

“Mi Fans! RT my previous tweet to spread the great news about #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20Pro launching in India within 6 weeks! Do tell me what you love the most about these amazing #FlagshipKiller devices. One lucky #MiFan to win this limited edition #K20 #Boxing gloves,” Jain said in a tweet.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro launched in China in four storage variants with price starting at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approx) for the 6GB+64GB model. Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,200 approx). The 8GB+128GB storage variant costs CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,300 approx). The 8GB+256GB variant of Redmi K20 Pro launched for CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,300).

Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200). The 128GB storage model is available at CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,200).

ALSO READ: Best phones in India under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also has a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup including the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the front, Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Redmi K20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 runs on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 730 chipset. It also sports a 48-megapixel camera but with a Sony IMX582 sensor. It offers the same 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone, however, comes with smaller 18W fast charging support.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:45 IST