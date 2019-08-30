Here’s when Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro are launching in India

tech

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain on Thursday revealed the company’s latest Redmi Note 8 series will launch in India soon. He gave a timeline of “eight weeks” for the India launch of Note 8 and Note 8 Pro phones.

“Mi Fans. Thank u for your excitement for #RedmiNote8Pro, world’s 1st phone to be launched with #64MP Quad Camera. We’ll do our best to bring them to India asap! However, certification & testing might take ~8 weeks. Will keep you posted. 8 weeks for #RedmiNote8!,” he said in a tweet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series debuted in China on Thursday with quad-camera upgrade. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor whereas Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch display with full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, Redmi Note 8 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone runs on Android Pie-based MIUI operating system.

The quad-camera setup on Redmi Note 8 features 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 13-megapixel camera on the front. Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 include USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has a bigger 6.53-inch full HD+ screen. It is powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 10. The phone offers a quad-camera setup consisting of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera supports 960fps ultra slow-motion videos. The smartphone offers a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro include 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

