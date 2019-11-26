e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Here’s why Avast, AVG users are unable to download latest Windows 10 updates

Some Windows 10 users trying to update to “Build 1909” found that there’s no update to install if they’re running AVG or Avast in the background.

tech Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Microsoft blocks Windows 10 upgrades for Avast, AVG users
Microsoft blocks Windows 10 upgrades for Avast, AVG users(Shutterstock)
         

Microsoft has blocked updates to Windows 10 for some users who have anti-virus tools running on their systems from top cybersecurity firm Avast and its subsidiary AVG.

Some users trying to update to the recently released “Build 1909” or November 2019 Update to Windows 10 found that there’s no update to install if they’re running AVG or Avast in the background, the Inquirer reported on Monday.

According to the tech giant, it has found a compatibility issue between the free anti-virus tools and Windows.

“Microsoft and Avast has identified compatibility issues with some versions of Avast Antivirus and AVG Antivirus. Any application from Avast or AVG that contains Antivirus version 19.5.4444.567 or earlier is affected,” read the issues page for Windows 10.

ALSO READ: Beware, fake Windows 10 update email scam is doing the rounds

To get around the block, users will need to download and install an updated version of Avast or AVG.

This is the first time Microsoft has reported a compatibility block for AVG and Avast. Avast acquired AVG in 2016. Both AVG and Avast have released support pages on the issue. Microsoft has also issued a compatibility block on Windows 10 updates for versions 1903, 1909, and 1809, due a compatibility problem with certain Qualcomm Wi-Fi drivers.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Honda City 2020: What to expect from fifth-generation sedan sultan
Honda City 2020: What to expect from fifth-generation sedan sultan
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
HTLS 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech