e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Here’s why Google, Mozilla sent cakes to Microsoft

Here’s why Google, Mozilla sent cakes to Microsoft

Microsoft started this tradition nearly 14 years ago in 2006 when Mozilla launched FireFox 2.

tech Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mozilla gave a cake to Microsoft in 2012 when it rolled out Internet Explorer 10.
Mozilla gave a cake to Microsoft in 2012 when it rolled out Internet Explorer 10.(Microsoft Edge Dev/Twitter)
         

Microsoft recently started rolling out a new Chromium-based Edge browser to its users. The new Edge web browser supports all versions of Windows and macOS and it will replace the legacy version of Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 personal computers. Following this massive change both Google and Mozilla sent cakes to Microsoft.

In case you are confused if this is a bizarre metaphor or perhaps, even a joke, it’s not. Microsoft’s Edge developers team took to Twitter to share images of the two cakes and thank Google’s Chromium developers team and FireFox for their “awesome cakes”. Take a peek:

 

 

Notably, this cake giving tradition isn’t new. Microsoft started this tradition nearly 14 years ago in 2006 when Mozilla launched FireFox 2. According to a report by The Verge, since then the company has been sending cakes to Mozilla whenever it launched a new version of FireFox.

Mozilla returned the favour in 2012 when Microsoft rolled out Internet Explorer 10. The tradition has been going on ever since.

Microsoft’s cake giving tradition is a sweet gesture that shows that rivals can be friends. The gesture got the Tweeps, well a bit sentimental. Some Tweeps even share images of the cakes that these companies have shared over the years on Twitter. Here are some of the cakes that have been exchanged over the years:

 

 

tags
top news
Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time
Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time
GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore
GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore
Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus
Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus
Coronavirus toll jumps to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei overnight
Coronavirus toll jumps to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei overnight
Maruti Suzuki increases price of six models, including Alto and WagonR
Maruti Suzuki increases price of six models, including Alto and WagonR
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward
Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech