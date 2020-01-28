Here’s why Google, Mozilla sent cakes to Microsoft

tech

Microsoft recently started rolling out a new Chromium-based Edge browser to its users. The new Edge web browser supports all versions of Windows and macOS and it will replace the legacy version of Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 personal computers. Following this massive change both Google and Mozilla sent cakes to Microsoft.

In case you are confused if this is a bizarre metaphor or perhaps, even a joke, it’s not. Microsoft’s Edge developers team took to Twitter to share images of the two cakes and thank Google’s Chromium developers team and FireFox for their “awesome cakes”. Take a peek:

What a year it's been! Thanks so much to @ChromiumDev for the warm welcome to the Chromium community, and for making today a treat! 🍰



Big shout out to you all, our #EdgeInsiders and web devs, for your support along the way. 🙌

Continuing a tradition that goes back nearly 14 years, our friends at @Firefox sent us an awesome cake! Thanks for the years of partnership and cooperation in service of a better web!

Notably, this cake giving tradition isn’t new. Microsoft started this tradition nearly 14 years ago in 2006 when Mozilla launched FireFox 2. According to a report by The Verge, since then the company has been sending cakes to Mozilla whenever it launched a new version of FireFox.

Mozilla returned the favour in 2012 when Microsoft rolled out Internet Explorer 10. The tradition has been going on ever since.

Microsoft’s cake giving tradition is a sweet gesture that shows that rivals can be friends. The gesture got the Tweeps, well a bit sentimental. Some Tweeps even share images of the cakes that these companies have shared over the years on Twitter. Here are some of the cakes that have been exchanged over the years:

