e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Tech / Here’s why WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones in 2020

Here’s why WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones in 2020

WhatsApp is ending support for smartphones running older iterations of Android and iOS in 2020.

tech Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones in 2020
WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones in 2020(Pixabay)
         

Do you have a smartphone running on older versions of the Android operating system or iOS? If you do, you may not be able to use WhatsApp on your smartphone in 2020. Reason? The company is ending support for older Android and iOS builds.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app via an update on the FAQ section of its blog site has announced that starting February 2020, it will end support for smartphones running on Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and iOS 8. This means that starting February 1, 2020, WhatsApp will not allow users with smartphones running on Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or iOS 8 to create new accounts. It will also cease to verify existing WhatsApp accounts for the aforementioned operating systems.

What’s more? If you are using a Windows phone, the company will stop providing all support for its messaging app starting December 31, 2019.

The company has advised all its users to upgrade to Android version 4.0.3 or iOS 9 to continue using its services. The catch, however, is that it would continue to support smartphones running on KaiOS 2.5.1, which includes JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

The logical question to ask here is that why is WhatsApp ending support for these versions? The answer is really simple. These operating systems are over five years old (Android 2.3.7 is eight years old while iOS 8 is five years old). They are not as secure as the latest versions. Also, these older OSes lack the capability to support the latest functions that are being offered by the company. And so, WhatsApp is pulling the plug and ending support for these operating systems. So, if you have a smartphone running on either of these operating systems, we recommend that you upgrade the software on your smartphone now.

tags
top news
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
The return of BJP in a big election year
The return of BJP in a big election year
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech