Here’s why you shouldn’t keep Apple Card in leather, jeans

tech

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:16 IST

After recently launching the Apple Card, the iPhone-maker has warned people against keeping it in a leather wallet or jeans.

Apple claims its Goldman Sachs-backed credit card is made with a multi-layer coating process that is added to its titanium base material and if any metal scratches against the card, it could do some serious damage to the finish, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The company has recommended users to store the card in any soft material which is not leather or denim.

The Apple Card is both a digital and a physical credit card that requires no number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card.

It comes with benefits like instant approval, zero fees on missing deadlines or going over the limit and daily cashback on purchases.

Apple Card uses Machine Learning (ML) and Apple Maps to label transactions with merchant names and locations.

Purchases are organised by colour-coded categories such as Food and Drinks, Shopping and Entertainment.

WATCH: Apple TV+: Apple’s bid to challenge Netflix & Amazon, coming this fall

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:16 IST