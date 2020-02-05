Hey Alexa, what were the most heard songs in 2019? Hanuman Chalisa, Baby Shark and Lamberghini

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:16 IST

Virtual assistants have become an inseparable part of our lives these days. From smartphones and smart speakers to smart ACs and even vacuum cleaners, these digital assistants not only help us manage our day but also our homes. Amazon Alexa is one of the most popular virtual assistants in India right now. This can be ascertained from the fact that Indians interacted with Alexa millions of times in each week last year. This includes asking Alexa to play their favourite tracks.

But can you guess what are the top songs that Indians asked Alexa to play?

According to Amazon India, Hanuman Chalisa topped the songs requests in India. Indians asked Alexa to play the popular devotional song more than four times in one minute in 2019. This was followed by Baby Shark, which was played three times every minute in India. The third most popular song that Indians asked Alexa to play is the popular Punjabi track Lamberghini. Indians asked Alexa to play Lamberghini twice every minute last year.

If you think that’s bizarre, wait there’s more!

Indians confessed their love to Alexa once every minute by saying, “Alexa, I love you”. They also asked Alexa to marry them by saying, “Alexa, will you marry me?” at least once every second minute.

What’s more? Indians also asked, ‘’Alexa, how are you?’’ eight times every minute and “Alexa, kaisi ho?’’ three times every minute last year. In addition to that, Indians also asked Alexa to play animal sounds for them over 10 times every minute in 2019. How many of these things have you asked Alexa to do in the past?