Hey Apple fans, Apple might give you 2 cheap iPhones in 2020!

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:12 IST

Apple did good after slashing prices on the iPhone XR last year. And if the numbers are anything to go by, cheap (or cheaper) iPhones is a something most people would like get their hands on. iPhone XR became Apple’s best selling iPhone of the decade and most of that was thanks to the fact that Apple dropped its price a little before the new iPhone 11 series were launched.

Now, we know that Apple has been working on the successor of the iPhone SE and it is expected to launch by March this year. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Digitimes suggests that Apple may launch two models of the “rumoured iPhone SE 2” which probably was going to be launched as the iPhone 9, at least till last month. Supply-chain sources have revealed that Apple has asked for two different LCD screens.

As per the report from Digitimes, the “new member will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated iPhone SE2 featuring a 5.5 or a 6.1-inch LCD display”.

If Apple chooses the iPhone 9 moniker for the budget iPhone, then it is possible that the two devices will be the iPhone 9 an the iPhone 9 Plus. This is going by what Apple did with the iPhone 8 in 2017 – there was an iPhone 8 and an iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple followed that up with the iPhone X that was their 10th anniversary special and the iPhone 9 never say the light of day. In a situation like this, if Apple is going to make their cheaper iPhones the iPhone 9s, there are chances that design-wise they may be similar to the iPhone 8s.

Apple analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested in the past that the iPhone SE2 will be launched at the end of March 2020 and be priced at $399 (Rs 28,400 approx).

Reports and rumours so far have it that Apple will be launching more than five iPhones in 2020 along with their 5G models. While only two of those may be the “affordable” kind, it is definitely something to look forward to.