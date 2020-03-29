Hike chatbot Natasha now updates users on Covid-19

tech

Efforts are on to help curb the spread of misinformation on Covid-19 through different tech tools. Hike Sticker Chat app has updated its virtual chatbot Natasha with Covid-19 information from reliable sources. Hike has introduced stickers as well with “keep distance” and “stay home” messages.

Hike’s chatbot Natasha regularly greets users with reminders of important milestones, days and local festivals. The chatbot has also started sending morning messages with government advisories like social distancing, Junta Curfew and more. In addition to this, Hike users can find out more about Covid-19 by typing keywords related to it in their chat with Natasha. Some examples include corona and coronstats.

Hike’s Natasha chatbot with Covid-19 updates. ( Hike )

To this, Natasha will reply with the latest updates on coronavirus along with the government’s source link for users to get more information. The replies from Natasha include detailed information on what the coronavirus is, its symptoms and how to prevent it. Hike has also introduced stickers related to Covid-19. This move comes at a time when there’s utmost need for reliable information on coronavirus especially in a country like India.

Similarly, the World Health Organisation joined WhatsApp to provide information on Covid-19. There’s also a “MyGov Corona” help desk on WhatsApp and Telegram which is from the Indian government. There’s also a smartphone app in development by the Indian government which will alert users if they’ve come in contact with any Covid-19 positive cases. The app is being developed for both Android and iOS with a beta version available for the former.