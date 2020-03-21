e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / HMD Connect: What the global roaming service is all about

HMD Connect: What the global roaming service is all about

If you want to use the service, you will have to purchase the SIM and install it in your phone. It has been mentioned that users will pay a flat fee rather than whatever fees regular carriers may apply.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HMD Global has launched its global roaming service called HMD Connect. The service is active for 120 countries and is essentially a SIM card that users have to install in their smartphones.
HMD Global has launched its global roaming service called HMD Connect. The service is active for 120 countries and is essentially a SIM card that users have to install in their smartphones.(HMD)
         

HMD Global, along side four new phones, introduced a new global roaming data service called HMD Conenct as well. The service is essentially a SIM that is supposed to give users roaming data in around 120 countries across the globe.

If you want to use the service, you will have to purchase the SIM and install it in your phone. It has been mentioned that users will pay a flat fee rather than whatever fees regular carriers may apply. The plan is not for everyone but is meant for frequent travellers as reported by Pocket Lint. Everything is said to be controlled through an app, thus, giving the users an easy user interface (UI).

Also read: Nokia 6.2, 7.2 get new ‘Bond’ themed 007 Kevlar cases

Once you’ve signed-up, a SIM card will arrive through the post for you to use.

“Our shared vision with HMD Global enables intelligent, affordable cellular connectivity everywhere in the world. Our AXON GlobalNet Platform offers a secure and affordable connection to subscribers around the world. We are excited for the future working with the HMD Global team and look forward to innovating more new services in the future,” Martin Manniche, founder and CEO, Greenwave Systems, partners on the new service, were quoted as saying by Pocket Lint.

Written with inputs from IANS.

top news
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Covid-19 LIVE| Let us stand united in braving coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19 LIVE| Let us stand united in braving coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial relief for poor
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial relief for poor
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech