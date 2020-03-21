HMD Connect: What the global roaming service is all about

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:49 IST

HMD Global, along side four new phones, introduced a new global roaming data service called HMD Conenct as well. The service is essentially a SIM that is supposed to give users roaming data in around 120 countries across the globe.

If you want to use the service, you will have to purchase the SIM and install it in your phone. It has been mentioned that users will pay a flat fee rather than whatever fees regular carriers may apply. The plan is not for everyone but is meant for frequent travellers as reported by Pocket Lint. Everything is said to be controlled through an app, thus, giving the users an easy user interface (UI).

Also read: Nokia 6.2, 7.2 get new ‘Bond’ themed 007 Kevlar cases

Once you’ve signed-up, a SIM card will arrive through the post for you to use.

“Our shared vision with HMD Global enables intelligent, affordable cellular connectivity everywhere in the world. Our AXON GlobalNet Platform offers a secure and affordable connection to subscribers around the world. We are excited for the future working with the HMD Global team and look forward to innovating more new services in the future,” Martin Manniche, founder and CEO, Greenwave Systems, partners on the new service, were quoted as saying by Pocket Lint.

Written with inputs from IANS.