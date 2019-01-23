HMD Global releases Android Pie upgrade schedule for all Nokia smartphones

Stock Android experience and promise of guaranteed software and security updates are two key highlights of HMD Global’s Nokia phones. Unlike many other smartphone brands, Nokia has succeeded in rolling out timely updates for all of its phones, including entry-level ones. HMD Global now has released the Android Pie update schedule for all of its smartphones.

According to HMD Global’s Juo Sarvikas, as many as 15 Nokia smartphones are in line to receive the long-awaited Android Pie update. This includes entry-level Nokia 1 and Nokia 3 and mid-range Nokia 5.1 among others.

Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will receive the update this month whereas Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 will get Android Pie in the first quarter of this year. Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 users will be able to download the latest Android iteration by end of the second quarter of this year.

The latest update from HMD Global comes shortly after the company began rolling out Android Pie for Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco phones. HMD Global has already completed roll-out of the software for Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Revealing our Android Pie update roadmap! We were the fastest in deploying Android Oreo 🍪 8.0 and 8.1 portfolio wide, with Android Pie 🥧 we are committed to be even faster. You can also take a peek into the kitchen here: https://t.co/NlWbss4q3P #nokiamobile #android #androidone pic.twitter.com/lrJADwJOxO — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2019

Just to refresh your memory, Android Pie brings a range of new features for Android users including a brand new gesture-based navigation interface. Android 9 Pie comes with features such as Adaptive Battery that uses deep learning to auto optimise battery performance. Other top features include App Actions, Slices, Adaptive Brightness and Digital Wellbeing among others.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 20:36 IST