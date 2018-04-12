HMD Global rolls out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3

HMD Global on Thursday started rolling out the latest Android Oreo update for Nokia 3 smartphones globally, including in India. With this update HMD Global keeps its promise of rolling out the latest OS updates for its smartphones.

Nokia 3 is the latest to receive Android 8.0 update. So far Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 smartphones have been updated to Android 8.1 Oreo.

Google announced Android Oreo last August. The software update will bring new features on Nokia 3 such as “Picture-in-Picture” mode, Android Instant Apps, Auto Fill, and 60 new emojis.

“Nokia smartphones come with a pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience, ensuring your phone is kept up to date with the latest Google innovations, regular security patches and there are no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up your battery life or slow it down so you can enjoy your phone for longer,” the company said in a statement.

The company recently launched Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 (2018) smartphones in India. All three smartphones run Android Oreo out-of-the-box based on Google’s Android One platform. HMD Global also launched its Android Go Oreo smartphone in India, Nokia 1.

“With Google zero touch enrolment -- a feature first introduced in Android O, organisations can deploy a Nokia smartphone with enterprise mobility management settings pre-configured,” the company added.