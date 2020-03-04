HMD Global schedules event for March 18, Nokia 8.2 5G expected

tech

HMD Global was expected to unveil its latest lineup of Nokia smartphones at MWC 2020. With the tech conference cancelled the Barcelona launch was a miss. The company has now scheduled a event for March 19 in London.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global tweeted the announcement of the upcoming event. He didn’t drop any hints on the products that will be launched but said that it will be “something very special”. Going by the previous leaks, HMD Global was rumoured to launch a slew of Nokia phones. These include the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. Some reports also suggested the launch of the Nokia Original Series.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

Among these, Nokia 8.2 is expected to come with support for 5G powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset. This would make the Nokia 5.2 the first Nokia phone with 5G. This smartphone is also expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It could house a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

More expected specs on the Nokia 8.2 5G include a 3,500mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In the European market, the Nokia 5.2 5G could cost EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approx).

Nokia 5.2 will most likely fall in the budget category with an expected pricing of EUR 169 (Rs 13,200 approx). It could come with a 6.2-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. As for the Nokia 1.3, it is expected to launch with a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.