e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / HMD Global schedules event for March 18, Nokia 8.2 5G expected

HMD Global schedules event for March 18, Nokia 8.2 5G expected

HMD Global has announced a new event for March 18 in London where it is expected to launch new Nokia phones including its first 5G phone.

tech Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New lineup of Nokia phones expected on March 18.
New lineup of Nokia phones expected on March 18. (Nokia)
         

HMD Global was expected to unveil its latest lineup of Nokia smartphones at MWC 2020. With the tech conference cancelled the Barcelona launch was a miss. The company has now scheduled a event for March 19 in London.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global tweeted the announcement of the upcoming event. He didn’t drop any hints on the products that will be launched but said that it will be “something very special”. Going by the previous leaks, HMD Global was rumoured to launch a slew of Nokia phones. These include the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. Some reports also suggested the launch of the Nokia Original Series.

 

Among these, Nokia 8.2 is expected to come with support for 5G powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset. This would make the Nokia 5.2 the first Nokia phone with 5G. This smartphone is also expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It could house a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

More expected specs on the Nokia 8.2 5G include a 3,500mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In the European market, the Nokia 5.2 5G could cost EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approx).

Nokia 5.2 will most likely fall in the budget category with an expected pricing of EUR 169 (Rs 13,200 approx). It could come with a 6.2-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. As for the Nokia 1.3, it is expected to launch with a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.

tags
top news
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech