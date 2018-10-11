HMD Global to launch new Nokia smartphone today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

HMD Global will launch a new Nokia smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the launch of its new product for quite some time now.

The new Nokia phone launch is scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm. HMD Global will be livestreaming the launch event, and interested users can follow it through this link. On Twitter, the company has been teasing the new launch with the hashtags #MegaLife and #GoBigGetBetter hinting at a bigger battery or larger screen.

The design of the smartphone is faintly visible in the teaser with the rear design similar to the Nokia 7.1. Launched earlier this month, Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.84-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It packs a 3,060mAh battery, and sports ZEISS-powered dual cameras.

Focus on what you love, and blur out everything else. Catch the #MegaLife going live at https://t.co/nTX1lTQS87 ! #GoBigGetBetter pic.twitter.com/DsfY83N5gY — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 10, 2018

The new Nokia smartphone will come with strong battery life, and depth focus according to the teasers. Some reports suggest that HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 7.1 Plus in India. Nokia 7.1 Plus was recently spotted on TENAA with its specifications revealed.

The smartphone has a 6.18-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Storage options on the Nokia 7.1 Plus would be 64GB and 128GB.

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to feature dual 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras at the rear. Up front, it could house a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone could pack a 3,400mAh battery. Full specifications, price and availability details of the Nokia 7.1 Plus will be unveiled at the launch.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 10:47 IST