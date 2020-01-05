e-paper
Home / Tech / HMD Global to soon bring back another Nokia ‘Original’

HMD Global to soon bring back another Nokia ‘Original’

HMD Global has so far re-launched classic Nokia phones such as Nokia 3310, Nokia 8110 4G and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G.

tech Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Nokia ‘Original’ is coming later this month
New Nokia ‘Original’ is coming later this month(HMD Global)
         

HMD Global may bring back another classic Nokia phone in 2020.

Rumours about another Nokia phone redux were sparked after HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas’ tweeted photos a pair of sneakers, Adidas Originals, with a message: “This is the 4th year I buy new shoes in anticipation of #CES and #MWC and it looks like this will be the best year yet! Found this stunning pair of limited edition #adidas #originals. This can only mean that we should launch a new #nokia #original @nokiamobile #ChineseNewYear.”

Based on Sarvikas’ tweet, a rebranded Nokia ‘Original’ could arrive around January 25, when Chinese New Year begins. The phone could also be showcased at the Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled to start on February 24.

 

At the moment, there’s no word on which classic Nokia phone could be re-launched.

HMD Global has so far introduced Nokia 3310, Nokia 8110 4G and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G phones with modern features.

Apart from a rebranded Nokia classic, HMD Global is also working on a range of smartphones. The company is expected to introduce a Nokia 9 PureView sequel this year. The smartphone, however, is said to be delayed. Dubbed as Nokia 9.2, the smartphone could launch with Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G connectivity.

