HMD may launch Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 in August or September

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 18:56 IST

Looks like HMD is planning to launch two new smartphones later this year as per recent reports. It has been mentioned that the company is planning to hold a major launch event in mid-to-late Q3 of this year, which means around August and September. This also coincides with the IFA 2020 Berlin event that is scheduled to take place from September 4 to September 9. It is not for sure if this will also be postponed or cancelled due to Covid-19 or not.

So, what can be expected from the rumoured major launch event? As Nokia Power User reports, one of the possibilities here is the arrival of Nokia 9.3 Pureview. This flagship, like the predecessor, should feature top of the line specifications. This means Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and better camera technology than before. There could an all-screen design as well with probably a pop-up camera or an in-screen camera if only is available to deploy in more handsets.

Also read: Nokia 2.3 price hiked, one-year replacement guarantee extended

The second rumoured device to launch is the Nokia 7.3. There are hardly any details about the smartphone for now. However, a couple of prototypes are being said to be under testing phases.

HMD just last month launched three new smartphones and a feature phone – Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310. The company also introduced HMD Connect, a new category for Nokia, which is a global data roaming service. Out of these, the Nokia 8.3 5G was the highlight as it was the company’s first 5G phone and also the handset that will be seen sporting by actors in the upcoming James Bond movie. The Nokia 5.3 is expected to launch in India though.