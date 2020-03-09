Holi 2020: How to protect devices from water

tech

Holi is right around the corner and people have already started stocking in on colours and water balloons to drench each other in vibrant hues. While most of us are busy planning, one thing we need to keep in mind is the safeguarding of our smartphones and other tech devices.

You could keep your phone at your home before stepping out to play Holi. But wait, how will you capture all those candid moments for Facebook and Instagram if you leave your phone behind?

Here are a few handy tips and tricks to protect your devices from water on Holi:

Ziplock pouch: The most affordable way to ensure the protection of your beloved phone is by using a ziplock pouch. The best part about it is one can access the touchscreen through it.

Inexpensive earphones: Keep your Airbuds and noise cancelling earphones inside your cupboard and use an inexpensive pair if you must. Don’t touch the ear piece with colour-laden wet hands.

Waterproof cases and bags: They are available on e-commerce websites and stores and are designed to not let any water slip into your mobile.

Nano-coating spray: This is a lasting way to secure the phone from damage and stop colours from sticking to the device’s surface. The spray lasts for almost 12 months and is easily available.

Conceal open areas of phone: You can always conceal the open areas of your phone, including the micro USB port, headphone jack and speaker grill, with the help of a tape.

Smartskin condoms: The skin protects the device from water, dust and colours. The phone remains dry and the touchscreen continues to work as always.

Uncooked rice: If your phone does not escape the onslaught of colours and water, take a bowl of uncooked rice and put the phone in it overnight. The rice helps soak in the moisture but no it isn’t a sure shot trick. If the phone still doesn’t work, you have to go for a repair.