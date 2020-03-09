e-paper
Home / Tech / Holi 2020: How to send and download WhatsApp stickers

Holi 2020: How to send and download WhatsApp stickers

Some sticker packs available on the app for the festival of colours are Holi Bollywood, Holi Pichkari and Holi Children Collection. Here’s how to download and send them.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vendors selling water gun during upcoming Holi festival.
Vendors selling water gun during upcoming Holi festival.(Hindustan Times)
         

Ever since its rollout in 2018 WhatsApp stickers has become one of the most popular features of the messaging app. One can now easily send personalised stickers on festivals like Holi and Diwali.

There are pre-downloaded stickers available on WhatsApp, but a user can download stickers too, from a variety of third-party apps.

Some sticker packs available on the app for the festival of colours are Holi Bollywood, Holi Pichkari and Holi Children Collection.

Follow these steps to send stickers for Holi 2020 through Android mobile phone:

1.Launch WhatsApp.

2.Go to the chat window of the person you want to send the sticker.

3.Hit the smiley icon on the text bar.

4.Tap the sticker icon.

5.Click the ‘+’ symbol.

6.You will be directed to sticker library.

Also read: How to share WhatsApp Status on Facebook as Stories

7.Scroll down, tap on the option called ‘Get more stickers’.

8.The user will be taken to Google Play Store from where she can download any sticker pack.

9.Once the download is done, finish installation by opening WhatsApp app and tapping on ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option.

10.The sticker pack can now be accessed through your sticker library.

Android users have the upper hand in terms of variety because stickers from a third party app cannot be downloaded on iOS device. Though stickers rolled out by WhatsApp will be available on Apple products too.

If you like a sticker that you have received from someone and it’s not available on your Apple device, just mark it as favourite and use in the future.

Also read: WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for Android, iOS users globally

How to send stickers through your iPhone:

1.Go to WhatsApp.

2.Tap on the text bar.

3.Hit the sticker icon on the right.

4.In the sticker library tap the ‘+’ icon.

5.You will be directed to all the options that are available on WhatsApp.

6.If the pack you seek is available you can download it and begin using.

