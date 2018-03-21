Homegrown companies preferred by Indian professionals than Google, Amazon: LinkedIn report

Professionals in India prefer home-grown tech and mobile internet companies like Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications (Paytm) more than global giants like Google and Amazon as their workplace, revealed a new LinkedIn report on Wednesday.

The report includes the ranking of 25 companies in the country that are most sought after by professionals, based on proprietary LinkedIn data and billions of actions by more than 546 million professionals on the platform.

Amazon, which held the second spot for the past two consecutive years in the list, is now ranked fourth in the list after the top three companies -- Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications -- respectively.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is ranked seventh in the “Top Companies” list by the professional social network site.

“The ‘Top Companies’ list highlights the companies where professionals in India want to work now, from home grown companies to global giants,” said Adith Charlie, India Editor, LinkedIn.

“Data shows us that an opportunity to work at solving big problems, rewriting the rules of one’s industry or simply putting a big name on one’s résume could be powerful motivators,” Charlie said.

Ola has dropped 11 spots from fifth position in 2017 to 16th this year, and McKinsey & Company has made a significant jump from 24th position to sixth.

This year, more than 50% of the companies are new entrants to the list including Directi (first), Anheuser-Busch InBev (fifth), EY (ninth) and Daimler AG (11th) that have given stiff competition to the usual top runners, Adobe (12th), Reliance Industries (24th), and Ola (16th).

The rankings are based on analysis of flexible hours, a good parental leave policy, and time-off to do more than work to attract and retain good talent.

KPMG India, and OYO, a network of budget hotels in India are the other companies that feature among the top 10 most preferred companies by professionals.