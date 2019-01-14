Honor 10, Honor View10, Honor Play receive Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update

Google’s Android Pie update is rolling out to Honor 10, Honor View10 and Honor Play smartphones. The update is part of Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 update and brings full-screen gestures and a new UI for these devices.

With the latest EMUI 9.0 update, Honor 10, Honor View10 and Honor Play will receive gestures-based navigation features. The update also includes GPU Turbo 2.0 which Huawei says gives an on-demand performance boost to the devices while reducing power consumption when using power-intensive applications.

The new update also includes new features such as Translation, AI Shopping, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Uninterrupted Gaming Mode, Wireless Sharing (Projecting), and Digital Balance dashboard among others.

“The new Digital Balance dashboard allows users to track device usage metrics and let them set the usage quota for each app. Using onboard AI capabilities, EMUI 9.0 brings HiVision that enables the camera app to recognize major landmarks, paintings, and structures surrounding the environment and provide users with the relevant information using a layer of augmented reality,” said Honor in a release.

“Also, using AI Shopping objects can be recognised and directly shopped from Amazon.in just from camera view finder, or through any image on phone. The upgraded system introduces Wireless Projecting, which provides a desktop-like experience when the device is wirelessly connected to a supported TV or monitor.[1] Users can project presentations, photos, videos or gaming to the larger screen directly from the device. In addition, EMUI 9.0 enables wireless printing via Huawei Share,” it added.

Honor says the latest EMUI update will boost system operations by 12.9% on Honor 10, Honor View10 and Honor Play smartphones.

To download the latest update on your phone, go to Settings > Updates > check for the latest update > download and install.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:13 IST