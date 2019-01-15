Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999

Honor on Tuesday launched Honor 10 Lite mid-range smartphone in India. The new Honor phone will be available through Flipkart and HiHonor e-store for a starting price of Rs 13,999 from January 20.

Honor 10 Lite is available in two variants, with the top-end model priced at Rs 17,999. Honor is bundling Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,200 cashback scheme and voucher worth Rs 2,800 from Cleartrip. Honor 10 Lite is available in three colour options - Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Sky Blue.

Honor 10 Lite: Full specifications

Honor 10 Lite comes with a notched 6.21-inch full HD+ display with 415ppi pixel density. It runs on EMUI 9.0-based on Android Pie and is powered by Kirin 710 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 64GB of built-in storage.

The smartphone comes with two rear cameras which includes a 13-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, VoLTe, and GPS. It’s powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Honor Magic 2 Review, Honor 8X Review

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:12 IST